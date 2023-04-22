MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team wrapped up the Mountaineer Showcase that took place on April 21 and 22 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

“The weekend, to some extent, was quite successful,” coach Sean Cleary said. “As a team, we were able to better our NCAA rankings in numerous events, led by Ceili’s debut steeplechase.”

Sophomore Ceili McCabe led the 3,000-meter steeplechase and finished at 9:45.40. Her effort is good enough for second in WVU’s record book, only behind her 9:30.69 effort in 2022.

“Ceili took care of business this weekend by punching her ticket into the NCAA championships in May,” Cleary added. “While she would have liked to have run a little faster, this performance takes care of the first step into the national finals.”

Senior Tessa Constantine took the lead from lane five in the 400-meter hurdles and never looked back. The Sydney, Australia, native finished the race in 59.43. Constantine missed her personal record by .12 seconds, but her effort is good enough for fifth in the WVU record book.

“Tessa was impressive running solo in the 400 hurdles by running the second-best time of her career,” Cleary said. “While Tess sits inside the qualifying mark for the hurdles, she is well aware that she will have to run about half a second quicker.”

Redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki led the 1,500-meter run and claimed victory with a time of 4:21.99 to earn a personal best. Senior Katherine Dowie ran with Lucki, as they separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Dowie earned second and crossed the finish line at 4:27.78 to set a personal best as well. Sophomore Megan Weaver and redshirt freshmen Kase Torchia and Zara Zervos rounded out the top eight of the event. Weaver finished at 4:49.52, with Torchia following at 4:54.87 and Zervos at 4:55.28. Weaver set her personal best in the event, while it was the debut 1,500 meters for Torchia and Zervos.

“Mikaela also enters the rankings at 1,500 after posting a very competitive 5,000-meter a few weeks ago,” Cleary added.

The three-pack of redshirt senior Hayley Jackson, sophomore Cassandra Williamson and redshirt sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane led the way in the 800. Jackson finished at 2:06.40, with Keane just behind her at 2:06.82 and Williamson following Keane at 2:07.09.

“Hayley drops a half a second at 800 meters to run the second-best time of her life and increase the odds of having a choice to make come May to race at either 800 or 1,500 meters,” Cleary said.

Sophomores Eden Williams and Abigale Mullings and freshman Olivia Cress earned the top three positions in high jump. Cress claimed victory in the event by setting her personal best with a jump of 1.69 meters. Mullings and Williams took second and third, respectively, each with a height of 1.66 meters. Williams’ jump also is good enough for a personal best.

Senior Sada Wright claimed first in the discus throw with an effort of 45.52 meters. Wright’s performance ranks fourth in the WVU record book.

“We also are pleased with Sada in winning the discus and the high jumpers for taking a step forward as a group,” Cleary commented.

Redshirt freshman Aubrie Custer and freshman Alex Fleck led the 5,000-meter for a majority of the race. After getting out to a strong lead, Fleck finished second with a time of 18:52.07, while Custer followed third with a time of 19:20.94. Fleck’s and Custer’s performances were each good enough for a personal best.

Cress also competed in the 200-meter dash with sophomore Macey Crawford. Cress finished the 200 meters in 26.55 to finish second, while Crawford followed her with a time of 27.39. Crawford’s effort is good enough for a personal best.

Sophomore Ghamani Hogue completed the 100-meter hurdles prelims in 16.55 to qualify for the finals. Hogue followed up her performance with a 16.13 in the finals.

West Virginia continues the campaign with split-squad action. The Mountaineers travel to Philadelphia for the Penn Relays hosted by the University of Pennsylvania, while part of the squad stays at home for the Mountaineer Twilight. The relays run from April 27-29, with the twilight running on April 29. Live stats are available on WVUsports.com.