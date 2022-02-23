MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened competition at the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown on Wednesday.

The men’s team’s four podium showings highlighted the evening. Sophomore Justin Heimes, senior Fausto Huerta, fifth-year David Dixon and freshmen Conner collected West Virginia’s first medals of the competition. For the divers, a pair of Mountaineers garnered All-Big 12 Second Team awards, as junior Owen John and senior Nick Cover finished sixth and eigth, respectively, on men’s 1-meter springboard competition.

“It was pretty solid night for our relays,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “Our medley relays were very strong. Both of our leadoff swimmers for the 800 free relays swam their best times. A strong start to the week, we’re looking forward to continue the competition tomorrow.”

The night opened with the 200 medley relay. The women’s team of senior Ana Zortea, juniors Tatum Peyerl, Harna Minezawa and Jaqueline McCutchan combined to finish in fifth place with a time of 1:41.14. The men’s team’s bronze-medal performance came next, as sophomore Justin Heimes, senior Fausto Huerta, fifth-year David Dixon and freshman Conner McBeth after touching the wall in 1:26.47.

In the diving well, junior Owen Johns paced the men in the 1-meter finals, as he earned a sixth-place finish with a 315.80 mark, while senior Nick Cover finished in eighth place (298.10), respectively. The Mountaineers had a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s consolation finals, led by senior PJ Lenz, with a score of 332.75. The senior’s score was good for a Zones qualifying score. Three freshmen followed Lenz, Jason Bunn notched second (248.75), Glenn Eloriaga in third (240.35) and Hayden Apel in fifth (226.10).

“This was a great first day,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “I’m proud of the divers and their performances today. We’re still learning how to approach, tackle and perform with a championship mentality. I think the men handled it well. I’m excited to see how to divers step up to the competition tomorrow.”

In the final event of the of the evening, the 800 freestyle relay, the women’s team of junior Giselle Gursoy, sophomore Abby Reardon and freshmen Miranda Kirtley, Emily Knorr and Morgan Burton just missed the medals, taking fourth place with a time of 7:20.65. The men’s team of sophomores Roanoke Shirk, Brendan Williams, Logan McFadden and fifth-year Max Gustafson finished in third place, claiming the bronze medal with a time of 6:36.01.

The Mountaineers return to competition on Thursday, Feb. 24, for the second day of action at the Big 12 Championship. Thursday’s prelims are set to begin at 10 a.m. ET at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, while finals action will commence at 6 p.m. ET