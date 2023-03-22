MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team continues the 2023 outdoor campaign at the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State on March 23-25., at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina.



The women’s events in Raleigh begin on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. with shot put. Action continues Friday with the 100-meter hurdles at 12:50 p.m., while the final day of action kicks off at 1 p.m. with the 4×100 relay. Live steaming and results can be found at wvusports.com.

West Virginia University has competed at every Raleigh Relays since the meet was cancelled in 2020.

Last season at the relays, then-sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane earned an 800-meter time of 2:06.58, which then-placed her fourth in the all-time program record book. Additionally, then-senior Katherine Dowie set her personal best 5,000-meter time, crossing the finish line at 16:47.54.

Thursday’s events include the 10,000-meter run, pole vault and javelin in addition to the shot put. Friday picks back up with the 100-meter sprint after the 100-meter hurdles and continues with the 400-meter sprint, 3,200-meter run, 1,500-meter run, 3,000-meter steeplechase and 5,000-meter run on the track, with the discus, triple jump and high jump in the field. Saturday wraps up with the 800-meter after the 400-meter relay, followed by the 400-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and 1,600-meter relay, with the long jump and hammer in the field.