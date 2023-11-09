MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is slated to compete at the 2023 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals on Friday, Nov. 10, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Lehigh University will serve as the host for Friday’s race, as the meet will be held at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. The women’s championship 6k is slated for 12 p.m. ET. Recognition for the top runners will take place immediately after the men’s 10k at 1 p.m., inside Goodman Stadium.

Friday’s race will be broadcast live on FloTrack, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

There will be a $10 admission fee for adults and a $5 fee for children and students, as well as a $10 spectator parking fee. There will be no advanced ticket sales for Friday’s race.

Friday’s race marks the third time this season that West Virginia has competed at the Goodman Campus course, after competing in the Lehigh Invitational and Paul Short Run in September.

In 2022, senior Ceili McCabe finished first overall at the Regional Championship in University Park, Pa. McCabe finished with a 19:58. 3 time and became the first Mountaineer to win back-to-back regional titles. West Virginia fished second overall with 75 points, and four Mountaineers secured All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors.

Last time out, West Virginia finished fourth out of 14 teams at the Big 12 Championship on Oct. 28, in Ames, Iowa. Redshirt senior Sarah Tait finished first for the Mountaineers, with a 20:37.2 time in 25th place.