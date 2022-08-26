The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, announced Andrew Caridi has been named director of broadcasting and voice for baseball and women’s basketball.

Caridi is an award-winning West Virginia University alumnus with a recognized connection to Mountaineer athletics behind the mic. He has been calling West Virginia game action for Big 12 Now on ESPN+ the last two years, handling play-by-play for basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and baseball. Caridi also served as a fill-in play-by-play voice for women’s basketball. In 2019 and 2020 he was honored as West Virginia Broadcaster’s Association best play-by-play, and the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America named Caridi to the elite list of collegiate broadcasters nominated for a Jim Nantz Award.

“On our Big 12 Now productions and various radio broadcasts, Andrew has proven to be a rising star in the play-by-play profession,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “He is well versed in a variety of sports and his overall presentation has been popular with our fans. He has earned this chance to work with LEARFIELD on WVU’s radio broadcasts, and I look forward to following his career path on its upward trajectory.”

Fans can hear Caridi call play-by-play for women’s basketball when the season opens at home on October 30 with an exhibition game against Fairmont State. He will also host the women’s basketball coaches’ show during the season. Mountaineer football opens the season at Pitt on September 1, and Caridi will host the pregame and postgame radio shows for Week 1 and throughout the season.

Additionally, Cardi’s affinity with West Virginia has extended to WVU Esports. He was host and commentator for numerous esports events by LEARFIELD’s LevelNext in 2021, including WVU Esports Collegiate Rocket League Qualifiers, LevelNext FIFA22 College National Championship and various sponsored tournaments featuring Rocket League, FIFA and NBA2K. Caridi previously served as the radio voice of Shepherd University football and basketball with WVRC Media until March 2020.

“We’re thrilled to have Andrew on board handling play-by-play for women’s basketball, baseball and hosting our pregame and postgame football shows,” said Evan Hawkins, General Manager for LEARFIELD’s locally based team, Mountaineer Sports Properties. “He’s incredibly qualified and is a natural fit, given the deep passion and affinity he already has for West Virginia University. We’re excited to welcome Andrew as the Director of Broadcasting at his alma mater.”