The West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Mountaineers welcome Delaware State to Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Hornets is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 1 p.m. Saturday’s contest against DSU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Nick Farrell and Warren Baker on the call. Live stats and game notes are available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Saturday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. Additionally, a Family Day ticket package is available for purchase only at WVUGAME.com. Families can purchase four tickets and a $15 concession voucher for $25.

Saturday’s game is Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers Reunion Game. Members of the Mini Mountaineers will be granted free admission with their ID badge, while additional tickets for family/guests can be purchased for $3. Additionally, Mini Mountaineers will be invited on-court for pregame introductions and receive discounts at the WVU Team Shop and concession stands throughout the game.

West Virginia (5-1) and Delaware State (2-4) meet for the sixth time on Saturday. WVU holds a 4-1 all-time advantage over DSU, with the latest meeting between the two teams coming on Nov. 14, 2015, in Morgantown (77-34, WVU).

The Hornets’ lone win over the Mountaineers came on Dec. 14, 2003, at Memorial Hall in Dover, Delaware, by a score of 59-56. Since then, West Virginia has won its last three matchups against Delaware State.

The Hornets enter Saturday’s contest following a 74-52 loss to Delaware on Nov. 30, in Newark, Delaware. The loss to the Blue Hens marked the second in a row for Delaware State.

DSU’s wins this season have come against Wilmington (Del.), 66-36, on Nov. 15, and New Jersey City, 88-48, on Nov. 21.

Delaware State’s scoring efforts have been led by Denijsha Wilson, who is averaging 9.2 points per game. Tyshonne Tollie leads DSU on the boards and has hauled in 6.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Hornets are led by second-year coach E.C. Hill.

Last time out, the Mountaineers defeated NC Central, 89-58, on Nov. 30, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Heading into Saturday, West Virginia leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense (49.8), steals per game (13.7), 3-point percentage defense (21.7), turnover margin (12.33) and turnovers forced per game (12.33).

Additionally, redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson leads the nation in assist/turnover ratio, with 9.00. She has 18 assists and just two turnovers in six games this season.

After a 20-point outing against NC Central, fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith now has 967 points in her career and needs 33 to reach 1,000. Smith is seeking to become the 39th 1,000-point scorer in program history.

In the record books, Smith ranks No. 8 in assists (444) and No. 11 in minutes played (3,762). She also is tied for No. 8 in program history in games started (113)