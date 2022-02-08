West Virginia welcomes Kansas to Morgantown on Wednesday

Following a two-game road trip, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Feb. 9, as the Mountaineers play host to Kansas.

Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Wednesday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Andrew Caridi, Meg Bulger and Amanda Mazey on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 FM-WZST, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Wednesday is WVU’s National Pizza Day game, presented by Papa John’s. To celebrate, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a coupon redeemable for a free Papa John’s pizza, valid only at Morgantown area locations. Weekday Happy Hour continues, with half-price beverages available from 6-7 p.m.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

West Virginia (11-9, 4-6 Big 12) and Kansas (15-5, 6-4 Big 12) are set to meet for the 21st time on Wednesday. WVU is 16-4 all-time against KU and is 8-2 against the Jayhawks when the two teams play in Morgantown.

WVU has won the last 13 meetings against KU, dating back to Feb. 9, 2013, a 72-56 victory at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Additionally, the Mountaineers have defeated the Jayhawks in 16 of the last 17 matchups.

Of note, Mountaineer coach Mike Carey is 12-0 all-time against KU coach Brandon Schneider.

Kansas is coming off a 75-60 win over TCU on Feb. 6, in Lawrence, to cap a two-game homestand. KU also picked up a 65-56 win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 2.

The Jayhawks enter Wednesday’s matchup on a three-game win streak, which started with a 68-54 triumph over Oklahoma State on Jan. 29, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Additionally, Kansas has won four of its last five games, dating back to Jan. 22, when it defeated Texas Tech, 71-57, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

KU’s only loss during that stretch came on Jan. 26, when the Jayhawks fell to Iowa State, 77-62, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Kansas is led by junior guard Holly Kersgieter, who paces the team in points per game (14.4), field goals made (87), 3-pointers made (37) and steals (40). She is joined in double figures by fellow junior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who averages 11.1 points per game.

West Virginia is coming off a 101-99 loss to No. 18/18 Oklahoma on Feb. 5, in double overtime, at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Fifth-year senior forward Ari Gray tallied a WVU-high 25 points in the win to go along with eight rebounds. Senior forward Kari Niblack hauled in a team-best 12 rebounds and scored 22 points for her first double-double of the season.

Senior guard Madisen Smith, who played all 50 minutes of the game, scored 18 points for the second consecutive game, while junior guard Jayla Hemingway chipped in a career-best 16 points.

With her double-double at Oklahoma, Niblack now has 11 double-doubles in her Mountaineer career, tied for No. 18 in all-time program history. Smith has now tallied 18 points in each of the last two games. The Greenville, South Carolina, native now has tallied 18 or more points four times during her Mountaineer career.