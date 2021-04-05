West Virginia women’s basketball ranks No. 24 in final USA Today Coaches Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (22-7, 13-5 Big 12) checked in at No. 24 in the final edition of this year’s USA Today Coaches Poll, announced Monday.

The Mountaineers received 109 points to rank 24th in this week’s poll. West Virginia finished ranked behind No. 23 Arkansas (19-9) and in front of No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast (26-3). WVU ranked as high as No. 20 in this year’s Coaches Poll.

WVU is one of two Big 12 teams featured in the final rankings. Baylor (28-3, 17-1 Big 12), who represented the conference in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, received 672 points and finished the season at No. 5 in the poll.