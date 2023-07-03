It doesn’t matter what ballpark he’s in, the uniform he’s wearing, or the school or country the pitcher on the mound is representing. JJ Wetherholt strolls up to the left-handed batter’s box ready to swing, and swing powerfully he did.

Making his first start for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Monday night, Wetherholt drilled a two-run home run in his second plate appearance of the night. The Mountaineer second baseman had missed the first three games of the International Friendship Series with Chinese Taipei due to a hamstring injury.

But he was healthy again Monday, started at second base, and reached base in each of his two plate appearances. Wetherholt finished the day 1 for 2 with a home run and a pair of runs batted in. He exited the game after the top of the third, with USA leading 5-0.

Wetherholt and the rest of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will face Chinese Taipei for the fifth and final time this summer on Tuesday, July 4. Team USA will then get a couple of days off before facing Japan five times over a six-day stretch from July 7-12 across parts of North and South Carolina.

Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in May. After leading all Division I college baseball players with a .449 batting average, he became the first player in WVU baseball history to earn unanimous first-team All-American honors.