MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In case there was any doubt about J.J. Wetherholt’s status as one of the top players in the country, Perfect Game named the WVU second baseman to its All-American First Team.

The honor is Wetherholt’s third First-Team All-American nod this year, and he was also the Player of the Year in the Big 12 and in the NCBWA’s District II. He is currently a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and the Bobby Bragan Award.

The plethora of accolades comes in the wake of his extraordinary 2023 campaign, which was the best single-season performance in WVU baseball history. He led the nation with a .449 batting average, and led WVU in home runs (16), doubles (24), RBIs (60), stolen bases (36) on-base percentage (.517) and more. He is the first player in WVU history with 15 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season.

He recorded a hit in all but six games this season.

Former WVU pitcher Alek Manoah is the only other player in program history with a First-Team All-American nod from Perfect Game. Wetherholt is the only player from the Big 12 on the First Team.