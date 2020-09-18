What to watch for in this week’s episode of The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers have their first bye week of the season, but the Gold and Blue Nation team is still bringing you another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you all things WVU football, and breakdown the 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown talk about improvements made in the run-game for the Mountaineers. Coach Brown will also touch on the youth that saw playing time against Eastern Kentucky, and how the Mountaineers are planning to stay healthy in order to compete against Oklahoma State next week. All this and more coming up on the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will discuss the improvement in the run game for West Virginia and Jarret Doege’s performance at quarterback. They will also discuss the youth that made their start for the Mountaineers against EKU, coming up this weekend in the ‘Eer to ‘Eer segment sponsored by Beltone.

Anjelica will chat with WVU offensive line coach Matt Moore. Moore will discuss improvements made on the line from this year, and how WVU’s offensive line can be made this year’s most improved line in the nation.

Nick will chat with WVU Football Radio Sideline Reporter Jed Drenning, recapping WVU’s victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Scott Nolte will join to give his weekly Astorg Motors Keys to the Game. Nole will highlight some of the Mountaineers top moments against the Colonels.

Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley will join the program for his weekly Wolf’s Den. Wolf will be breaking down Leddie Brown’s run game against EKU. Wolfman will also bring you his Big Hit of the week, brought to you by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday:

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.