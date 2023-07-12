With schools changing allegiances, and conferences expanding and shrinking, it can feel like the Power 5 conferences of the NCAA are at war with each other to see which conference can absorb the most programs.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark doesn’t see it that way.

“I’m not really competing with the other Power 5 conferences,” he said. “I want the Big 12 to be the best version of ourselves, and if we can do that, we’re in a great place.”

The Big 12 reached a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports in October that extends through the 2031 athletic calendar at a reported value of $2.3 billion. According to CBS Sports, member schools could eventually earn over $50 million annually.

The Big Ten and SEC both signed new media rights deals within the last three years, leaving the Big 12 and the Pac-12 to follow suit. The ACC is not even halfway through a 20-year contract it made with ESPN in 2016 that is largely uncompetitive against its Power 5 counterparts.

Most recently, the Big Ten reached an agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC to broadcast its games through 2030 in a deal that is worth over $1 billion per year (between $7 billion and $8 billion total), which is the largest deal in the history of college sports.

Under that agreement, Big Ten schools could earn north of $70 million per year before accounting for postseason revenue, which is over $20 million more than Big 12 schools will see in a best-case scenario.

ESPN and the SEC reached a $3 billion agreement in 2020 that will dole out a collective $300 million per year to its member schools. With potential escalations and additional revenue from the College Football Playoff, SEC schools could collectively earn around $1 billion annually by 2030.

Given those projections, the Big 12 would receive the third-best annual payout among Power 5 schools over the next decade.

“It’s not about ranking us within the Power 5, but I can tell you this, there has been no better time to be a part of the Big 12 than right now,” Yormark said. “This thing is going to grow. It’s going to move forward in a positive way, and I’m really excited about our future.”

A large majority of Big 12 programming will air on Fox and ESPN’s linear television network, while there will be a digital component through both corporations’ streaming services.

“We will explore different days of the week for football games, Thursday and Friday,” Yormark said. “But most importantly, just [getting the deal done] early was critically important for this conference, giving us the stability and the clarity, and as we all know, there’s some challenges in the media market today.”