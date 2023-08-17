MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University golf coach Sean Covich has announced the hiring of Will Koras as assistant golf coach.

Koras, a graduate of Maryland, replaces Clay Bounds, who recently became the head men’s golf coach at Troy.

“I am excited to add Will to our Mountaineer golf family,” Covich said. “His experience playing high level collegiate golf will be extremely beneficial for our guys. During his time at Maryland, Will was a leader for his team, on campus and in the community. Will possesses all the attributes you need to be a successful college golf coach. He will have a great impact for our guys both on and off the golf course.”

Koras was a five-time letterwinner in golf at Maryland with four career top 10 finishes, including a sixth-place finish at the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in April. A two-time team captain, he posted a low round of 65 at the 2021 Tar Heel Intercollegiate. Koras was the 2020 and 2022 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.

A native of Towson, Maryland, Koras graduated from Maryland summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA in communications with a certificate in leadership studies. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten member, a four-time Big 10 Distinguished Scholar and a four-time member of the Dean’s List. Koras won the Geary F. Eppley Award for the male senior student-athlete with the highest GPA. He was a 2023 GCAA All-America Scholar. Koras is pursuing a master’s degree of professional studies in project management.

Koras has an NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certification. He was a First Tee Golf Coach, an FCA Golf Coach and a Maryland Golf Camp Counselor from 2021-23.

Koras was a member of the SAAC Executive Board from 2019-21, where he served as the Mental Health and Wellness Chair. He led group meetings and coordinated events surrounding mental health for the entire athletics department. Koras was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he was a student leader who organized huddles and events.

“I am very grateful coach Covich gave me the opportunity to coach at WVU,” Koras said. “Coaching has been something I have always been passionate about. I have been blessed to be coached by some of the greatest people, and I am looking forward to paying those experiences forward. I am looking forward to getting the season started and helping the team become better people and better players.”

Koras attended Loyola Blakefield High in Towson, Maryland, where he also competed in football and lacrosse. He has two brothers who play lacrosse at Maryland and a sister who plays at Towson.

What They are Saying About Will Koras

“Will is very deserving of this opportunity, and I’m really excited for him. Will views coaching as an opportunity to serve others. He is a dedicated, passionate individual, and student-athletes will love their experience at WVU under his tutelage.” – John Phillips, Head Men’s Golf Coach at Maryland

“I’ve known Will for the past seven years as his personal coach. He’s very organized, disciplined and works extremely hard. His same attributes as a player will help him coach and be a leader to the players on the WVU golf team.” – Pat Coyner, Director of Instruction at Frederica Golf Club