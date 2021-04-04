Win vs. Virginia secures unbeaten home record this season for WVU women’s soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a season filled with challenges and changes, one thing has remained consistent: WVU women’s soccer is invincible inside Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The No. 4 Mountaineers won their final home match of their spring season — their sixth total home match since Big 12 play began in September — beating No. 10 Virginia 1-0. A late goal from England native Isabella Sibley made the difference.

The Mountaineers are now 10-2 overall this season and a perfect 6-0 in Morgantown, with three of those home victories coming against nationally ranked opponents.

In fact, West Virginia’s recent victories over ranked foes mark another bit of history. WVU has now earned back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents for the first time since Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2016, when the Mountaineers knocked off No. 5 Duke and No. 6 North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. Both of those matches were decided by 1-0 scores and propelled West Virginia into the College Cup Final.

Saturday’s triumph over Virginia was also WVU’s first in the series since Sept. 19, 2010. The Mountaineers are now 4-11-2 all-time against Virginia.

The two squads will meet again Saturday for the reverse fixture in Charlottesville, Virginia. That’s West Virginia’s final scheduled match before the NCAA Tournament, which will kick off April 27 in North Carolina.