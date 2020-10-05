Women’s basketball sophomore Jayla Hemingway granted immediate eligibility

West Virginia University women’s basketball sophomore guard Jayla Hemingway has been declared eligible by the NCAA for competition for the 2020-21 season.
A native of Collierville, Tennessee, Hemingway transferred to WVU from Mississippi State in summer 2020. As a freshman, she played in 24 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 1.6 points per game on 33.3 percent shooting.
“We are thrilled that Jayla was granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “She brings college experience and a great work ethic to our team that we are excited about.”
