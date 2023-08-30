MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team embarks on its second road trip of the 2023 campaign for a two-game road swing through Virginia. The weekend begins in Charlottesville, where WVU will take on No. 12 Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. ET, inside Klockner Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Thursday’s match marks the 20th meeting between West Virginia and Virginia. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 12-4-3, as well as 7-1-2 in games played in Charlottesville. WVU and UVA last met on Aug. 22, 2021, when the Cavaliers collected a 1-0 win in Morgantown. The two teams met for the first time under their current head coaches on Sept. 7, 2001, with Virginia claiming a 2-1 victory.

Last time out, West Virginia (2-2) capped its three-game homestand with a 1-0 win over Duquesne on Aug. 27. Fifth-year senior defender Maddie Moreau scored in just the third minute of the match to put WVU ahead early. The score stood from there as WVU led Duquesne in every statistical category, including 22-6 in shots, 6-2 in shots on goal and 12-1 in corner kicks.

Moreau’s third-minute goal against Duquesne marked the 16th-fastest goal scored in program history, while it also was Moreau’s second career game-winner.

So far this season, Moreau and sophomore forward Taylor White lead the team with two goals apiece, while junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran holds the team lead in assists with two on the year.

Steve Swanson is in his 24th season as the head coach of the Virginia women’s soccer team, compiling an overall record of 363-105-56 during his time in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are 3-0-1 so far in 2023, as they are coming off a 4-0 win over George Mason on Aug. 27. Maggie Cagle leads the squad with four goals and nine points on the year, while three Cavaliers are tied for the team lead with a trio of assists. The UVA defense has not allowed a single opponent goal through four games this season, as the team boasts a 0.000 goals-against average and 1.000 save percentage