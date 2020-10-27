Women’s soccer stays at No. 6 in national poll

West Virginia women’s soccer is staying put this week at No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I poll, which was released on Tuesday.

This week’s lack of movement comes on the heels of a hard-fought 1-0 win at Oklahoma over the weekend, the Mountaineers’ fourth straight win of the season which improved them to 6-1 on the season. WVU also remains at first place in the Big 12.

WVU is one of four teams from the league in the rankings. TCU is slotted two spots ahead of the Mountaineers at No. 4, with Kansas coming in at 11 and Oklahoma State at 12.

North Carolina, which remains unbeaten through seven games, is again atop the rankings.

West Virginia is back in action in Morgantown for their final home game against No. 11 Kansas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will be open to a limited capacity of fans.