MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team has announced time changes to three upcoming home events this season.

WVU’s duals against Iowa State (Feb. 3), Air Force (Feb. 10), and Clarion (Feb. 17) have all been moved up to 7 p.m. ET. The three matchups were each originally planned to begin at 8 p.m.

Fans can still purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission.

Up next, the Mountaineers play host to Ohio inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m.