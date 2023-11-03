For the second consecutive year, the West Virginia University wrestling team kick-starts its season at the Southeast Open on Saturday, Nov. 4. Tournament action is set to start at 9 a.m. ET inside the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia.
Fans can stream all the action live on FloWrestling. Live scoring and interactive brackets are also available through FloArena.
“We are fired up and looking forward finally to watching some wrestling,” sixth-year head coach Tim Flynn said. “You get so used to seeing the team wrestle each other leading up to the first event that we get super excited when the time finally comes for our guys to compete against someone else from another school.”
Flynn and his staff are bringing 30 wrestlers, including seven unattached, to take part in the program’s fourth appearance at the annual event. WVU’s last appearance came at the start of the 2022-23 season, where the Gold and Blue came out of the tournament with 15 top-six finishes.
Teams joining WVU in Salem include No. 5 Virginia Tech and No. 20 Oregon State, as well as Appalachian State (19), Maryland (11), and Campbell (9), who each received votes in the first NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll. American, Chattanooga, Davidson, Franklin & Marshall, Morgan State, Ohio, VMI, Virginia and Utah Valley complete the list of Division I programs attending.
Division II Limestone University and Tiffin University, Division III Roanoke College, and Life University of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will also be competing, along with a variety of unaffiliated participants as well.
In the polls, the Mountaineers garnered 17 votes in the NWCA Preseason Poll while eight members of the squad enter the season ranked in FloWrestling’s top-33 of their respective weight classes. The list includes redshirt senior Michael Wolfgram (No. 17-HWT), seniors Peyton Hall (No. 14-165 pounds), Caleb Dowling (No. 25-157) and Sam Hillegas (No. 29-149), redshirt juniors Austin Cooley (No. 20-197) and Dennis Robin (No. 27-184), redshirt sophomore Jordan Titus (No. 19-141) and redshirt freshman Brody Conley (No. 31-174).
Below is the full list of Mountaineers competing on Saturday by weight class:
Attached
125 pounds
Mason Mills (freshman/sophomore division)
Jett Strickenberger
133 pounds
Garhett Dickenson (freshman/sophomore division)
141 pounds
Blake Boyers
No. 19 Jordan Titus
149 pounds
Michael Dolan
Ty Watters
157 pounds
No. 25 Caleb Dowling
Brayden Ivy (freshman/sophomore division)
Dom Parker (freshman/sophomore division)
165 pounds
No. 14 Peyton Hall
Jack Blumer
174 pounds
No. 31 Brody Conley
Andrew Sharer
Luke Eschenheimer (freshman/sophomore division)
184 pounds
Dylan Kohn
No. 27 Dennis Robin
Ian Bush (freshman/sophomore division)
197 pounds
No. 20 Austin Cooley
Cole Tolley (freshman/sophomore division)
HWT
No. 17 Michael Wolfgram
Leonardo Muzika (freshman/sophomore division)
Wilson Spires (freshman/sophomore division)
Unattached
133 pounds
Ryan Yriart
141 pounds
Sam Hillegas
157 pounds
Joseph Chiappazzi
Nick Cicciarelli
Alex Hornfeck
165 pounds
Trey Johnson
184 pounds
Brian Finnerty