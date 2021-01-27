Wrestling trio remains steady in national rankings

Three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team remain ranked in this week’s national rankings, as announced by FloWrestling, Intermat and The Open Mat on Wednesday.

A native of Coal City, West Virginia, redshirt junior Noah Adams continues to rank No. 1 at 197 pounds by a trio of wrestling publications. Adams grinded out an 8-2 decision over Cleveland State’s Ben Smith last weekend to improve to 6-0 on the year and extend his win streak to 38, which dates back to Nov. 3, 2019. He also paces the Mountaineers with 23 team points and is tied for the team lead with 13 takedowns.

At 165 pounds, freshman Peyton Hall comes in at No. 24 via FloWrestling for the third consecutive week. He also checks in at No. 25 via The Open Mat. The Chester, West Virginia, native most recently picked up an 8-2 decision over Cleveland State’s Riley Smucker. Hall boasts a 5-1 record on the year, including a pair of major-decision wins.

Following his first bonus victory of the year, redshirt junior Killian Cardinale, a native of Bristow, Virginia, moves up one spot to No. 24 in The Open Mat’s latest top-33 poll at 125 pounds. Last week, he claimed a 9-1 major decision over Cleveland State’s Jake Manley. He is now 3-3 on the year.

WVU (4-2, 0-1) welcomes Big 12 affiliate Northern Colorado (3-0, 2-0) to Morgantown on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum. Sunday’s action will be carried live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s digital platform.

