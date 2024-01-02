MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kyle Altuner, one of the future members of West Virginia’s offensive line, will perform on the national stage Wednesday at the 2024 Under Armor High School All-America Game.

The game is scheduled for January 3 at 4 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It will be televised on ESPN.

Altuner is the latest WVU commit to be selected for a high school All-America game in recent years. Rodney Gallagher III and Josiah Trotter were both part of the East team in the All-American Bowl last year ahead of joining the Mountaineer football team.

During his four years at Good Counsel High School in Maryland, Altuner was a three-time Max Preps All-American and also earned Under Armour All-America honors. According to West Virginia, he finished with a 95 percent grade for the season during his senior year, and had two games with a 100 percent blocking grade. Altuner also went the entire season without allowing a sack.

Altuner is a consensus three-star prospect, according to all major recruiting services. ESPN lists him as the No. 23 inside offensive lineman nationally and the No. 15 player, overall, in the state of Maryland. All four major recruiting sites list Altuner as a top-40 player in the Old Line State.

Altuner committed to West Virginia in June, shortly after making his official visit to Morgantown on June 2. He chose the Mountaineers over offers and interest from Power 5 programs such as Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt and Tennessee.