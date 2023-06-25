A dual-threat quarterback announced his commitment to WVU football’s 2024 class on Sunday afternoon.

Khalil Wilkins, 6-foot-4 and 195-pounds, is a left-handed signal caller from Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

In 12 games his junior season, Wilkins completed 160-of-258 pass attempts for 2,255 yards and 20 touchdowns. He tallied nine interceptions.

Wilkins chose the Mountaineers over other offers including from Marshall, Maryland and Pitt. He participated in the Under Armour All-American combine in May and was recently at WVU 7-on-7 event.

The QB becomes the 11th player in the month of June and the 13th overall to verbally commit to WVU’s 2024 class.