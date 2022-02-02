WVU adds receiver Cortez Braham

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Cortez Braham, a 6-2, 193-pound junior receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, has signed a national letter of intent and grant in aid to play for the Mountaineer football program. He will have three years to play two seasons of eligibility.

Cortez Braham, Jr., WR, 6-2, 193, Baltimore, Md./Westwood (S.C.)/Hutchinson CC (Kan.)

2021 – Hutchinson CC

  • Played 10 games for Coach Drew Dallas at Hutchinson CC
  • Helped lead the Blue Dragons to a 9-2 record and the Salt City Bowl championship
  • Ended career at Hutchinson fifth in school history for career receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,387)
  • Finished with 32 catches for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns, ranking No. 10 nationally in touchdowns and No. 32 in receptions
  • Season-best 150 yards on three catches, all touchdowns with career-long catch of 95 yards against Highland CC
  • Registered season-best five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown with a long of 44 yards against Garden City CC
  • Had five catches for 79 yards with a touchdown at Independence CC
  • Recorded five catches for 63 yards with a touchdown against Hinds CC
  • Finished with three catches for 60 yards with two touchdowns against Dodge City CC
  • Three-star rated prospect by ESPN and 247Sports and two-star rating by Rivals
  • Rated No. 3 wide receiver prospect, No. 28 nationally and No. 8 in South Carolina by 247Sports

2020 – Hutchinson CC

  • Played seven games and tied for second on the team in receptions with 19 for a team-leading 429 yards and five touchdowns
  • Ranked No. 5 nationally in touchdowns and No. 19 in receptions
  • Season-best six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns at Independence CC
  • Registered four grabs for 112 yards against Snow College
  • Had four catches for 41 yards against Coffeyville CC
  • Recorded a 78-yard touchdown against Dodge City CC and a 42-yard touchdown against Highland CC

2019 – Hutchinson CC

  • Played in nine games
  • Finished with 16 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns
  • Four catches for 35 yards at Fort Scott CC
  • Had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown at Iowa Western CC
  • Recorded three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown against Coffeyville CC

High School – Westwood High, Blytheville, S.C.

  • Played for coach Dustin Curtis at Westwood High
  • Finished with 79 career catches for 1,370 yards and 17 touchdowns
  • Registered a season-best 46 receptions for 750 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior
  • Recorded 26 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore

