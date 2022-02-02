WVU adds receiver Cortez Braham

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Cortez Braham, a 6-2, 193-pound junior receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, has signed a national letter of intent and grant in aid to play for the Mountaineer football program. He will have three years to play two seasons of eligibility.
Cortez Braham, Jr., WR, 6-2, 193, Baltimore, Md./Westwood (S.C.)/Hutchinson CC (Kan.)
2021 – Hutchinson CC
- Played 10 games for Coach Drew Dallas at Hutchinson CC
- Helped lead the Blue Dragons to a 9-2 record and the Salt City Bowl championship
- Ended career at Hutchinson fifth in school history for career receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,387)
- Finished with 32 catches for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns, ranking No. 10 nationally in touchdowns and No. 32 in receptions
- Season-best 150 yards on three catches, all touchdowns with career-long catch of 95 yards against Highland CC
- Registered season-best five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown with a long of 44 yards against Garden City CC
- Had five catches for 79 yards with a touchdown at Independence CC
- Recorded five catches for 63 yards with a touchdown against Hinds CC
- Finished with three catches for 60 yards with two touchdowns against Dodge City CC
- Three-star rated prospect by ESPN and 247Sports and two-star rating by Rivals
- Rated No. 3 wide receiver prospect, No. 28 nationally and No. 8 in South Carolina by 247Sports
2020 – Hutchinson CC
- Played seven games and tied for second on the team in receptions with 19 for a team-leading 429 yards and five touchdowns
- Ranked No. 5 nationally in touchdowns and No. 19 in receptions
- Season-best six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns at Independence CC
- Registered four grabs for 112 yards against Snow College
- Had four catches for 41 yards against Coffeyville CC
- Recorded a 78-yard touchdown against Dodge City CC and a 42-yard touchdown against Highland CC
2019 – Hutchinson CC
- Played in nine games
- Finished with 16 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns
- Four catches for 35 yards at Fort Scott CC
- Had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown at Iowa Western CC
- Recorded three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown against Coffeyville CC
High School – Westwood High, Blytheville, S.C.
- Played for coach Dustin Curtis at Westwood High
- Finished with 79 career catches for 1,370 yards and 17 touchdowns
- Registered a season-best 46 receptions for 750 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior
- Recorded 26 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore