MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There’s a new leg coming to Morgantown.

WVU coach Neal Brown announced Friday that Michael Hayes, a redshirt junior transfer kicker, signed a grant-in-aid to join West Virginia. He has two years of eligibility.

Hayes spent four years at Georgia State, playing three seasons after redshirting in 2019. He handled duties as both a kicker and a punter in 2022, averaging 42.1 yards per punt and making 11 of 14 field goals.

The West Florence, South Carolina native was named to the PFF All-Sun Belt Team for his 2021 season as a punter after kicking the ball 59 times for an average of 41.2 yards.

Hayes is the third transfer signee for the Mountaineers on Friday. Brown opened the day by announcing the addition of tight end Kole Taylor, and shortly thereafter, he added the signing of cornerback Montre Miller.