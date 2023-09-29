MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Very few teams have found success against TCU in Fort Worth over the last few years, but West Virginia is one of them.

The Mountaineers (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) will return to Amon G. Carter Stadium to face off against the Horned Frogs (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Even with identical records heading into the Week 5 matchup, the reigning national runners-up are still slightly favored over head coach Neal Brown’s crew.

On the road again

The Mountaineers undoubtedly took advantage of their three-game homestand, but they are back on the road this week as they cross into the central time zone in Texas.

WVU is 4-6 in its last 10 true road games, and its only loss this season came on the road against Penn State in Happy Valley.

“This is our last opportunity before we get a much needed bye,” Brown said. “We’ve got this one and then we get a little bit of time off. Guys are eager, and I think this is about proving if we’re going to be a contender in the league or not.”

Prior to TCU’s Week 1 loss to Colorado, no team had won in Fort Worth since WVU beat TCU 29-17 in October of 2021. WVU is 3-2 in five games at Amon G. Carter Stadium since 2012.

Leaning on the defense

Who would’ve thought that the WVU defense would carry the Mountaineers to a trio of early-season wins?

During their three-game homestand, the Mountaineers allowed just three touchdowns and 36 points total. Against Penn State on the road in Week 1, WVU allowed 38 points.

WVU is also ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 6 nationally in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert on just 25% of their attempts.

“I think fundamentally, we’re playing better, and I think that it’s just continued to improve on what we’re doing, and I think the kids, simple as that, are just playing better,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

Redshirt freshman Tomiwa Durojaiye still leads the team with 2.5 sacks. Senior linebacker Lee Kpogba’s 29 tackles are a team-high, and redshirt senior Beanie Bishop has the most pass deflections (five) and interceptions (two) on the team.

TCU scouting report

The Horned Frogs are currently operating the third-most potent offense in the Big 12 with 501 yards of total offense per game.

Sophomore quarterback Chandler Morris has the second-most passing yards (1,121) and touchdowns (nine) in the Big 12 in his first season as the starter. Junior running back Emani Bailey also leads the conference in rushing yards (483).

“Their tempo is similar in some ways to Texas Tech, but they’re going to be committed to the run all the time,” Brown said. “They’re going to be a run-first team. They’ll throw it, but they’re committed to the run.”

Through four games, TCU’s defense is allowing the second-most yards per game (377.5) in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have allowed 1,510 yards, 77.5% of which came through the air.

A humble Brown still shared his praises Monday.

“They’ve been great in the red zone, and they’re good at taking the ball away,” he said.

Opponents have scored five touchdowns in 11 red zone appearances against TCU, and the Horned Frogs are turning third downs into fourth downs at a 61.5% clip.