WVU alumna Rylee Foster helps lift Liverpool FC Women to victory over Manchester United in pro debut

Former West Virginia goalkeeper Rylee Foster turned some heads across the pond as she earned her first professional start for Liverpool FC Women in its 3-1 victory over Manchester United Women in FA Women’s League Cup competition on Wednesday.

Liverpool earned the victory with the help of a strong performance from the newcomer, who allowed just one goal before her squad was able to swing back with three straight of their own.

“[It’s] good to get my debut to day and get three points,” Foster said on social media after the match. “It was an overall great performance and I can’t wait to get back in in the weekend and graft on.”

Foster, a native of Cambridge, Ontario and lifelong supporter of Liverpool, signed with the club in January after finishing a noteworthy career in Morgantown as a four-year starter for the Mountaineers. She logged a total of 453,549 minutes for West Virginia, the third-highest tally in program history, while allowing just 54 goals in 78 career matches.

“As we know, that’s an incredible stage for Rylee to perform,” said WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “We are so proud of her and I’m so proud of her, I mean, I know how hard she’s worked to get to that level of Liverpool and it’s incredible that not only do we have players playing in our league in the US, but now we have one of the best playing in England, playing in France, playing in Spain, it’s just incredible for the program that we can look to a Rylee and say, ‘Hey, somehow we helped you get there, and you’re always going to be a Mountaineer and represent.”