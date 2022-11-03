The Big 12 Conference Championship match is set. West Virginia, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 TCU for the league title on Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers are making their first championship final appearance since 2018 while the Horned Frogs are looking for a three-peat. They claimed the title in 2021 and 2020.

WVU took down the top-seed and regular season champs Texas 1-0 in the semifinals. Fifth-year striker Lauren Segalla scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute. Senior Kayza Mazey, the Co-Big 12 goalkeeper of the year, finished with her eighth clean sheet of the season.

TCU faced No. 6 Oklahoma in Thursday’s nightcap. Gracie Brian gave the Frogs a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute. Seven Castain converted on a penalty kick in the 40th minute to build a 2-0 lead at the half. The Frogs defeated OU 3-0 to advance to their sixth championship in program history.

In the regular season, West Virginia and TCU played to a 1-1 draw in Fort Worth.

The last time the two met in the conference tournament was in 2017. They played to a 1-1 drawn double overtime and TCU advanced to the final round with a 5-3 advantage in penalty kicks.

The two will meet in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Final on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU.