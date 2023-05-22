MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Tyrin Bradley, a 6-3, 250-pound, junior defensive lineman from Lubbock, Texas, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Abilene Christian. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Tyrin Bradley, Jr., DL, 6-3, 250, Lubbock, Texas/Monterey/Abilene Christian

2022 (So.)

Played for coach Keith Patterson at Abilene Christian

Earned All-WAC First Team honors

Helped Abilene Christian finish 7-4 and make an appearance in the WAC Championship Game

Saw action in 11 games and was used on 622 snaps

Second-leading tackler on the team with 49 tackles, including 19 unassisted tackles

Led the team in sacks (4.0), tackles for loss (10 1/2) and quarterback hurries (14)

Also had a forced fumble and a pass breakup

Tied season-high 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries against Stephen F. Austin in the WAC Championship game

Finished with a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Sam Houston State

Registered five tackles, a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against North Dakota

Had four tackles, including three unassisted, a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Utah Tech

Finished with three tackles, including a sack, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against Stephen F. Austin

Earned WAC Player of the Week honors after finishing with a season-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry against Prairie View A&M

Had six tackles, including four solo stops, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup at Missouri

Registered five tackles and had two quarterback hurries against Lamar

2021 (Fr.)

Appeared in seven games and saw action on 93 plays

Finished with nine tackles, including seven solo stops, assisted on a sack and had a tackle for loss

Made his season debut against SMU

Season-high three tackles and assisted on a sack against Lamar

Had two tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss against UT Permian Basin

Finished with a solo tackle against Eastern Kentucky

Registered two tackles against Louisiana College

High School