Mountaineers roll in the rain against Duquesne – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia university football announced its players of the week from the Duquesne game on Monday afternoon.
These are the awards:
Offensive Lineman – LT Wyatt Milum
Special Teams – Michael Hayes
Defensive – NT Mike Lockhart
Offensive – WR Hudson Clement
Juice Award – P Ronan Swope
Blue Collar Award – DT Eddie Vesterinen
Scout Offense – RB DJ Oliver and RT Johnny Williams IV
Scout Defense – S Christion Stokes
Special Teams – LB Donald Brandel