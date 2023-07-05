WVU baseball has announced the signing of senior right-handed pitcher Hayden Cooper.

Cooper started his collegiate career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa before playing the 2023 season at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

At SIUE, Cooper made 15 appearances including five starts. Over 37.1 innings pitched, he allowed 37 hits, 21 earned runs and struck out 38 batters. He finished the year 1-3 with two saves.

In May, he combined with Jake Bockensted to throw SIUE’s 11th no-hitter in program hisrt and the first in the Division I era.