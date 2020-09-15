WVU announces week one award winners

Neal Brown has recognized the top players from West Virginia’s week one victory over Eastern Kentucky.

The second year head coach began his weekly media session Tuesday by revealing the winners of the team’s weekly awards.

No surprise here: the team’s offensive player of the week was running back Leddie Brown, who rushed for a career-high 123 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

“The most impressive stat to me — something we’ve talked a lot about and he’s made a point of emphasis — is zero negative yardage plays,” Neal Brown said. “He had zero runs with negative yardage.”

West Virginia’s offensive lineman of the week was starting right guard Mike Brown, who earned the highest grade of any WVU lineman in the opener.

“Without a doubt, played his best game in a Mountaineer uniform,” Neal Brown said.

The head coach noted that even though Mike Brown was removed from the game in the second half, he’s fine and will practice with the team this week at “full speed.”

On the other side of the ball, a newcomer picked up the award for defensive player of the week. In his Mountaineer debut, linebacker Tony Fields led WVU in total tackles with 10.

“I thought he flew around and played at a really high speed,” Neal Brown said.

Another debutant earned the special teams player of the week distinction. Redshirt senior Alonzo Addae was disruptive in that phase of the game, coming up with a huge hit on an early EKU kick return immediately after the Colonels had a special teams touchdown called back.

Neal Brown also revealed a new team award called “the blue collar award,” which the head coach called “a tip of the hat to the people here at West Virginia.” The award will be given after a win to the player who makes a major impact that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

For the Eastern Kentucky game, that award was given to redshirt junior Jackson Knipper, who played more than 30 snaps on offense and started on the punt return and field goal units.

The head coach also handed out scout team awards to quarterback Trent Jackson (offensive), bandit Lanell Carr (defensive) and cornerback Quamaezius Mosby (special teams). Punter Evan Matthes earned the “juice award,” given to the player who brings the most energy on the sideline.