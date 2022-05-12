The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship on May 13-15 at Fuller Track and Field, in Lubbock, Texas.

Friday’s action will begin with field events at noon ET., combined events at 1 p.m. and the 10,000m at 9:15 p.m. Saturday’s action is set to begin with combined events at noon, followed by field events at 5 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m. On the final day of competition, field events begin at 1 p.m., followed by running events at 6:30 p.m.

Live results for the meet are available at WVUSports.com.

The Mountaineers last saw action at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championship on May 14-16. The Mountaineers tallied four All-Big 12 performances at the conference meet.

Then-redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe led the Mountaineers to their first-ever Big 12 Championship victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She was followed by then-junior Katherine Dowie, who earned All-Big 12 honors in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a fifth-place finish (10:32.23).

Additionally, then-redshirt junior Hayley Jackson saw an All-Big 12 performance with a seventh-place podium finish in the 1,500-meter race (4:32.33), while then-freshman Abigale Mullings finished fifth in the high jump competition with a height of 1.66 meters.

Following along, then-freshman Sarah Stair broke her career-high pole vault record with a 3.75-meter mark to take 13th. Also, in pole vault, then-sophomore Ellie Gardner finished 16th with a mark of 3.60 meters.

Wrapping up in the field was then-junior Peter-Gay McKenzie, who placed 16th in the long jump competition, earning a mark of 5.96 meters.

On the track, then-junior Tessa Constantine finished 12th (1:01.60) in the 400-meter hurdle competition.