MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia takes its four-game win streak to the Tar Heel State this week, to play five games in three different cities.

Before Mountaineers (and the other Mountaineers) take the diamond on Tuesday afternoon, here’s everything you need to know about the matchup

WVU at Appalachian State baseball series information

Tuesday Location: L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina

Wednesday Location: Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina

All-time series: Appalachian State leads 1-0 since 1995

Last meeting: App State 6, West Virginia 0 on April 22, 1995

West Virginia record: 10-4

Appalachian State record: 8-5

Game 1

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV/stream: None

WVU probable starter: RHP Aidan Major (1-1, 15.75 ERA)

Appalachian State probable starter: RHP Trey Tujetsch (0-2, 2.31 ERA)

Game 2

Date: Wednesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV/stream: None

WVU probable starter: RHP Gavin Van Kempen (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

Appalachian State probable starter: TBD

Matchup preview

WVU and Appalachian State meet up on the diamond for the first time in 18 years this week. West Virginia is riding a four-game winning streak, and is coming off a weekend series sweep of Minnesota.

Appalachian State, meanwhile, enters the two-game matchup having lost each of its last four games. App State has not felt the thrill of victory since March 4.

At least to this point in the season, the two clubs have gone about their business at the plate differently. Appalachian State is batting close to .300 as a team, but has not hit for power the way West Virginia has. WVU, per usual, is also the much more aggressive team on the base paths, having stolen 37 bases so far this season.

A pair of young arms will make starts on the mound for West Virginia in the series. Randy Mazey will send sophomore Aidan Major to the mound on Tuesday. It will be Major’s seventh appearance but his first start of the year. True freshman Gavin Van Kempen will toe the rubber on Wednesday. Van Kempen will make his second collegiate start. He earned his first win last week while striking out eight would-be hitters in 5 1/3 innings against Canisius.

Meanwhile, veteran shortstop Tevin Tucker is coming off one of the best weeks of his WVU career. He hit for a .700 average (7 for 10) with an .813 on-base percentage across four games last week. He also had four steals, and scored eight runs.