Everything you need to know as WVU squares off against three foes from the Big Ten

West Virginia baseball heads west to face a trio of Big Ten opponents at the Cambria College Classic.

The Mountaineers have had one of their best starts to a season through eight games, but they’ll have a real test as they make the trip to Minnesota. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

Cambria College Classic series information

Dates: March 4-6

Location: US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Host team: Minnesota (3-7)

Guests: West Virginia (8-2), Illinois (2-4), Michigan State (3-4), Kansas (3-4) and Notre Dame (5-1)

Game one vs. Minnesota — Friday March 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Big Ten Plus (subscription required)

WVU probable starter: RHP Carlson Reed (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Minnesota probable starter: RHP Sam Ireland (2-0, 1.46 ERA)

Game two vs. Illinois — Saturday, March 5

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Stream: Big Ten Plus (subscription required)

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (2-0, 2.53 ERA)

Illinois probable starter: RHP Riley Gowens (0-0, 0.00 ERA – first appearance of 2022)

Game three vs. Michigan State — Sunday, March 6

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Stream: Big Ten Plus (subscription required)

WVU probable starter: RHP Chris Sleeper (1-0, 1.00 ERA)

Michigan State probable starter: RHP Ryan Szczepaniak (1-0, 3.68 ERA)

Cambria College Classic series preview

Despite traveling the most miles out of the bunch to US Bank Stadium, WVU likely enters the Cambria College Classic as the favorite in all three of its matchups.

The Mountaineers have had no shortage of offense so far. They’ve scored 73 runs through eight games — an average of over 9.1 per game — as they blasted their way into the Perfect Game Top 25 on Monday.

WVU’s success on offense is a product of its trademark style of baseball (dubbed “Mazeyball” after its head coach, Randy Mazey), which utilizes speed and aggression on the basepaths to put pressure on opposing teams. Right now, WVU has 25 steals on the season, which is good for No. 5 in the nation.

At the same time, WVU is executing the fundamentals rather well, creating a perfect storm early in the season. The Mountaineers are getting on base over 40 percent of the time (even shortstop Tevin Tucker, who is batting .105, has an OBP of .414.). Plus, their expected offensive stars are outperforming early expectations (Victor Scott II, for example, leads the team with 16 RBI and an OPS of 1.464.).

The difference will be made on the pitcher’s mound as the Mountaineers look to strengthen the weekend rotation. Carlson Reed, WVU’s current Friday starter, averages just 3.1 innings per start. Ben Hampton leads the team in that stat, giving 10.2 innings of work across two starts so far.