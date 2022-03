Due to inclement weather in the High Point area, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against High Point on Wednesday has been canceled.

The matchup was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers return to action at Campbell for a three-game series from March 18-20, in Buies Creek, North Carolina. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is set for 6 p.m.

