Randy Mazey’s squad is turning heads with its hot streak, and it’s now sneaking into NCAA Tournament projections.

D1Baseball released its midseason projected NCAA Tournament field on Wednesday, showing six Big 12 teams in the Field of 64. For the first time, West Virginia made the list as well, earning a No. 3 seed in the Louisville region.

WVU has earned three wins since its publication, two of which count in quadrant one. The Mountaineers entered their weekend series with Baylor ranked No. 48 in the NCAA RPI, and according to Warren Nolan’s live RPI rankings, they climbed to No. 44 after taking the series opener with the Bears. They would likely climb again after taking the series on Saturday.

West Virginia squares off against Baylor on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the series finale.