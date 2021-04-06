WVU baseball falls in Backyard Brawl

The six-game Backyard Brawl streak has been snapped.

West Virginia baseball took a difficult road loss to Pitt on Tuesday, 5-1 in Pittsburgh.

It only took one inning for the Panthers to put themselves apart. In the bottom of the third, Kyle Hess put Pitt’s first run on the board with a home run to left field with one out. That opened the flood gates — Pitt notched four scores in the third inning, putting the Panthers ahead for the rest of the contest.

Those runs were the answer to an RBI single from WVU’s Paul McIntosh, who opened the scoring in the first inning by sending Victor Scott home. That proved to be West Virginia’s only run of the contest.

Pitt added an insurance run to their total in the bottom of the seventh off the bat of David Yanni.

McIntosh was the only Mountaineer with a multi-hit game, adding a single in the ninth inning.

Yanni was the offensive motor for Pitt, going 3-for-4 on the day with a double and the homer. Sky Duff also had a three-hit game from the leadoff spot, while striking out once.

All of Pitt’s third-inning scores were attributed as earned runs to WVU righty Carlson Reed (1-3), who earned his second start of the season. In 2.1 innings, the freshman gave up five hits to go along with the runs in the loss, while walking and striking out three each. Zach Ottinger stepped in for Reed in the third, the first of five relievers to contribute to the effort.

Senior Chris Gomez (2-0) earned the start and tossed for seven innings, allowing just six hits and an earned run while striking out three. Chase Smith and Jordan McCrum split the final two innings and gave up a hit each.

Luckily for West Virginia, the Panthers are still some years off from catching up in the all-time series as Pitt brings the head-to-head to 109-92 with this victory.

WVU falls to 11-12 on the season with the loss, while Pitt moves to 14-10 overall. West Virginia stays on the road for its next series against Baylor, which begins Friday in Waco at 8:30 p.m. ET. That contest will be shown on ESPNU.