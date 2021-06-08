WVU baseball lands 12 on Academic All-Big 12 Team

A program-record 12 members of the West Virginia University baseball team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore infielder/outfielder Alec Burns (sport management), junior outfielder Austin Davis (sport management), redshirt junior catcher/outfielder Vince Ippoliti (athletic coaching education), junior left-handed pitcher Beau Lowery (mechanical engineering), sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick (multidisciplinary studies), sophomore outfielder Victor Scott (physical education and kinesiology), redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Noah Short (finance) and sophomore right-handed pitcher Tim Wynia (general business) all earned first-team honors. The eight first-teamers are the most by the Mountaineers since joining the Big 12 in 2013.

Additionally, sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Carr (sport management), junior right-handed pitcher Zach Ottinger (sport management), redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk (finance) and sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters (sport and exercise psychology) were named second-team selections. The Mountaineers’ 12 total honorees also are the most in the Big 12 era of the program, besting the previous team high of eight, set in 2017 and 2020.

In all, 144 student-athletes were named to this year’s Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team, including 123 on the first team. First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

