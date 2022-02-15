MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will begin the 2022 baseball season on Friday at the Baseball at the Beach tournament, hosted by Coastal Carolina.

The Mountaineers’ first opponent of the season, reigning MAC tournament champion Central Michigan, boasts a pitching staff armed with multiple All-American pitchers.

West Virginia’s pitching staff, meanwhile, is led by All-American reliever Jacob Watters.

Beyond him, though, there is a lot of unknown about this WVU pitching staff.

“We still don’t have any idea who’s going to start on Sunday for us opening weekend, and there’s about four or five candidates,” said baseball head coach Randy Mazey during his preseason press conference last week.

Watters pitched to a 4-1 record, earned 4 saves, and held a 3.33 ERA last season. He racked up 53 strikeouts in 27 innings of work.

“The stuff that he throws up to home plate is as good as anybody pitching in the entire nation,” said Mazey.

While Watters has earned multiple preseason accolades ahead of this season, his head coach is looking to see more out of him off the field.

“Jake needs to show some consistency. On the field, off the field,” said Mazey. “If he’s going to be consistent on the field, he’s got to be consistent off the field with eating habits, sleeping habits and taking care of his body.”

Watters was one of 16 pitchers to make at least seven appearances on the mound for WVU in 2021. Of those 16 pitchers, nine return for the 2022 season. However, among those nine returning pitchers, only sophomores Ben Hampton and Carlson Reed made multiple starts.

Hampton started 10 games on the mound, while Reed made seven starts last season.

Mazey described Hampton’s best fastball during this preseason as being around 87 miles per hour. He added, though, that the lefty has earned the right to pitch for the Mountaineers by following and executing the team’s philosophy on the mound.

Aside from Hampton and Reed, only two other returning pitchers – Watters and redshirt-junior Daniel Ouderkirk – made a start in 2021.

West Virginia lost its most experienced and successful starter to the MLB Draft last summer. Jackson Wolf, who threw a complete game in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament, was chosen by the Padres in the fourth round.

While Randy Mazey has minimal starting experience returning from last year, he did use the transfer portal to bring starting experience to the Mountaineers.

Fifth-year transfer Zach Bravo made 12 starts for Lamar last season, posting a 5-2 record. Junior transfer Kevin Dowdell made seven starts in 2021 with Calhoun Community College.

Mazey brought some reinforcements to the back end of the bullpen, as well.

Fifth-year transfer Trey Braithwaite comes to WVU as the all-time leader in saves in the history of the Navy baseball program. He has twice been named to one of the National College Baseball Writers Association’s Stopper of the Year watch lists.

Along with Braithwaite is the addition of Chase Smith, who comes to West Virginia from the other side of the Backyard Brawl, having spent each of the last four years with Pitt. He made 26 appearances in 2021, but did finish the year with a 5.47 ERA.

Smith has made a total of 89 appearances in his collegiate career, and owns a career ERA of 3.33.

“The beauty of it is, we have a choice of four or five guys back there before we flip it to Watters,” Mazey said. “A lot of options there. But, I said, it could be a situation where we’re not as much fun to watch this year when we’re on defense, because there’s probably going to be a lot of pitching changes.”

With so little collegiate starting experience on the roster, Mazey enters the season expecting to use a high number of pitchers in a majority of games.

“I’d say 80 percent of games we play this year, we’re probably going to throw five pitchers or more in each game,” said Mazey. “For that reason, and also for the reason that they’re all pretty talented.”

Mazey added that plenty of pitchers on his staff will get the opportunity to get experience, and prove themselves, on the mound during the course of the season.

According to the WVU baseball roster, 22 players are listed as pitchers only or are listed with pitcher as their primary position. Among those players are 10 upperclassmen and 12 underclassmen, including eight freshmen.

Four freshman right-handed pitchers appear poised to have good WVU careers. One is Deaton Oak, who Mazey mentioned specifically to the media last week.

Along with Oak are Tommy Beam, David Hagaman and Trent Hodgdon, all of whom stand over 6-feet, 3-inches tall.