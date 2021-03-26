WVU baseball series with Kansas adjusted

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to inclement weather projected in the Morgantown area on Sunday, this weekend’s series between the West Virginia University baseball team and Kansas at Monongalia County Ballpark has been adjusted. Sunday’s game is canceled, with Saturday moving to a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Game 2 of Saturday’s twin bill will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Tickets to Saturday’s originally-scheduled matchup will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Fans with tickets to Sunday’s contest may exchange them for tickets to Saturday’s game, if available, starting three hours before first pitch, or for a future home game this season. Tickets may be exchanged at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark on game day, or by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Additionally, fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball social media pages for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch and can be found on WVUGAME.com. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks open Big 12 Conference play on Friday night, with first pitch at Monongalia County Ballpark set at 6:30 p.m. Fans can listen to all three games of the series on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Additionally, all three games will broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For links to live stats, audio and streams, visit WVUsports.com.

