GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The numbers prove it: the hype around WVU baseball has never been higher.

The Mountaineer baseball program has set a new record for single-season attendance. A total of 59,894 fans bought tickets to watch WVU’s 24 home games this season at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The previous single-season attendance record was set last year, as more than 52,000 fans watched WVU’s 23 home games in 2022.

The regular season attendance tally was revealed Sunday, as West Virginia defeated Texas Tech 5-3 in its home finale. The Mountaineers took the series against the Red Raiders, marking their fifth Big 12 series victory in a row.

Attendance records have dropped frequently this spring at Monongalia County Ballpark, which has served as the home of Mountaineer baseball since 2015. The program’s single-game attendance record was shattered May 6, when 4,387 fans watched the Mountaineers play Oklahoma. The program sold 10,671 tickets for that three-game series against the Sooners, which also stands as the attendance record for a series.

The Mountaineers also hit two noteworthy win milestones in Sunday’s series-deciding triumph over the Red Raiders. The victory was their 39th overall, marking the program’s most wins in a season under skipper Randy Mazey, as well as their 18th at home, marking a new club high mark for home wins in a season.

WVU could host additional games during the postseason. They’re among the frontrunners to serve as one of the 16 regional hosts during the NCAA Tournament, which begins in early June. They also jumped into the top 10 in college baseball’s poll of record.

West Virginia will concludes its regular season slate with a three-game series at Texas, which begins Thursday night. The Big 12 Championship begins May 24.