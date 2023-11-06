MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Starting Monday, the game itself is all that matters to the West Virginia men’s basketball team.

The Mountaineers officially kick off their season Monday night for a home matchup against Missouri State after a seemingly endless offseason that produced a coaching change and major roster turnover.

Here is everything you need to know about the start of the Josh Eilert era:

WVU basketball vs. Missouri State game information

Date: Nov. 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: The only matchup between the two schools came at a neutral site in 2011. WVU beat Missouri State 70-68 in overtime at the Las Vegas Classic.

WVU basketball vs. Missouri State matchup preview

The Mountaineers will open their season with nine available players following the ruling on RaeQuan Battle’s eligibility, Akok Akok’s medical scare and Kerr Kriisa’s suspension.

Returning role players Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson and Josiah Harris are expected to increase their presence within the Mountaineers’ game plan this season, and transfers Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski plan on giving the WVU offense an immediate boost.

Missouri State returns it four top scorers from last season in which the Bears finished sixth in a strong Missouri Valley Conference.

“They’re a good opponent from a very good conference,” Eilert said. “[They] won 17 games last year. [Missouri State head coach] Dana Ford has done a really good job with them. They fought some injuries last year, but they’ve got some really good pieces, and they do some things that could disrupt us, in terms of what they do defensively.”

The Bears also have a leg up on WVU in the scouting department. The Mountaineers’ exhibition against George Mason was televised and is accessible, while Missouri State’s two tune-up games during the preseason were either behind closed doors or not broadcasted publicly.

“It certainly presents a challenge for us because they’ve seen us play against George Mason, and we won’t get a chance to see them,” Eilert said.

