The Backyard Brawl is back. One of the most historic rivalries in college athletics returns to the hardwood on Wednesday. A blackout is expected.

Here’s what you need to know about the West Virginia University men’s basketball team’s rivalry matchup against Pitt in the 190th edition of the Backyard Brawl:

WVU basketball vs. Pitt game information

Date: Dec. 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: SeatGeek

WVU record: 3-4

Pitt record: 5-2

Series history: WVU is 101-88 against Pitt

Last meeting: The Mountaineers defeated the Panthers 81-56 in Pittsburgh on Nov. 11, 2022.

WVU basketball vs. Pitt matchup preview

West Virginia has won the last six meetings against Pitt, dating back to 2012. After a four-year hiatus, the rivalry matchup returned in 2017 and has been played every year since, excluding 2020.

The Mountaineers have won the last six matchups in the series by an average of 15.3 points per game.

But this meeting will be different.

The game is a blackout. WVU is asking all fans in attendance to wear black, and there is speculation about what jerseys the Mountaineers will wear.

On the court, West Virginia is struggling, both with a lack of depth and in the win/loss column. The Mountaineers have lost three of their last four games, and are searching for consistent scoring options outside of Quinn Slazinski, Jesse Edwards and Kobe Johnson as they await the return of Kerr Kriisa.

Pitt has lost two of its last three games. However, both of its losses this season are against Power 5 opponents. The Panthers have 10 players averaging at least 8.5 minutes per game, and have five players averaging at least 7.4 points per contest.

Three players — Blake Hinson (19.6), Carlton Carrington (14.9) and Ishmael Leggett (14.9) — are scoring in double figures. Leggett is also Pitt’s best rebounder, averaging 7.9 boards per game.

Pitt enters this week as the fourth-best rebounding team in the country, averaging 46.3 rebounds per game.

After losing to St. John’s on Friday, West Virginia is now being outscored this season.

Only three players on this year’s WVU roster played against the Panthers last year. And of the 81 points the Mountaineers put up in Pittsburgh, only six were scored by players who will suit up for Josh Eilert on Wednesday.