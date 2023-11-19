After canceling its trip to Europe over the summer, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team is finally making its “preseason” trip in the form of a pair of high-profile matchups in the Sunshine State.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s matchup against SMU in Florida:

WVU basketball vs. SMU game information

Date: Nov. 20, 2023

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: SeatGeek

WVU record: 2-1

SMU record: 3-1

Series history: WVU and SMU will meet for the first time Monday.

WVU basketball vs. SMU matchup preview

After playing three games in eight days, WVU had almost a full week off between its win over Jacksonville State and its first matchup against SMU in the Ft. Myers tipoff.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 to start the season with wins over JSU and a comeback win over Missouri State. The one loss came at home to Monmouth, marking just the eighth time in the last 120 home, nonconference matchups that WVU succumbed to a loss at the WVU Coliseum.

Iona transfer forward Quinn Slazinski currently leads WVU in scoring with 17.3 points per game. Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards recorded double-doubles in three of the first four games, and he is also averaging 14.3 points per game.

The Mountaineers will continue to operate without Akok Akok (health), Kerr Kriisa (suspension) and RaeQuan Battle (ineligible).

The Mustangs are currently 3-1 after a 79-66 loss to Texas A&M. They were picked to finish seventh out of 14 teams in the American Athletic Conference’s preseason pool.