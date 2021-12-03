WVU began indoor track season at WVU Open

The West Virginia University track and field team opened the 2021 indoor season on Friday, December 3, with the annual WVU Open at the WVU Shell Building.

The Mountaineers earned four first-place finishes and 11 top-five finishes Friday evening. Two freshmen made their Mountaineer debuts, including Eden Williams and Ghamani Houge.

“It’s always nice to get things started at home,” coach Sean Cleary said. “It has been a few years since we competed in the shell building. We like having this meet to get the team in the frame of mind for competition before we go home for Christmas. Unfortunately, sickness took a large percentage of the team out of today’s meet. We will have a much larger group competing at home in January.”

The morning field session started with the women’s high jump, where Williams took first with a mark of 1.60 meters. In pole vault, redshirt junior Ellie Gardner finished first with a mark of 3.50 meters. She was followed by redshirt sophomore Sarah Stair and sophomore Lynsie Curtis, who tied for second with a judge’s decision mark of 3.50 meters. Additionally, junior Katelyn Caccamo took fourth with a mark of 3.35 meters.

Senior Sada Wright closed out Mountaineers in field events placing first in the weight throw competition. Wright finished with a mark of 17.52 meters.

On the track, sophomore Emily Oiler opened with a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:00.78. Up next was the 60-meter dash, where sophomore Lilly McMullen finished fourth in a time of 8.16.

A pair of Mountaineers participated in the 800-meter run. Redshirt junior Amber Dombrowski took second in a time of 2:31.23, and sophomore Tazanna Epps placed third in a time of 2:43.58.

Additionally, Hogue finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.93.

Next up for the Mountaineers is the Boston University Sharon Colyera-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, December 4. Events will begin at 2:55 p.m. ET.