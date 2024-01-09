MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football has made an appearance in the final Coaches Poll of the season, its first national ranking under head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers finished 2023 at 9-4, good for No. 25 in the poll. Five other Big 12 Conference teams finished inside the top 25 — No. 4 Texas (12-2), No. 15 Oklahoma (10-3), No. 16 Oklahoma State (10-4), No. 19 Kansas State (9-4) and No. 24 Kansas (9-4).

However, in the final Associated Press Top 25, WVU was on the outside looking in. The Mountaineers received 90 votes, which puts them at No. 27 in the poll. WVU was the only conference team ranked in the Coaches Poll that did not finish in the AP’s top 25.

Neal Brown’s team entered the 2023 season picked to finish dead last in the conference. West Virginia finished the year as one of three teams with a 6-3 Big 12 record. It won five of its last six games to end the season, including three straight capped with a victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

WVU opens the 2024 campaign against Penn State in Morgantown. The Nittany Lions ended the year ranked No. 13 both national polls.