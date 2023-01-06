The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its two-game, Big 12 Conference road trip on Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Mountaineers travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to square off against Kansas State.

Tipoff against the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Saturday’s contest against K-State will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Brian Smoller, Missy Heidrick and Jazsmin Halliburton on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia and Kansas State are set to meet for the 24th time on Jan. 7. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series against the Wildcats, 16-7. WVU also is 7-3 against KSU when the two teams play in Manhattan.

Dating back to Jan. 20, 2021, West Virginia has won four of its last five matchups against K-State. The Mountaineers and Wildcats split their season series in 2021-22, with each team earning a win on the road.

In the most recent matchup, West Virginia defeated K-State, 74-62, in double overtime on March 2, 2022, inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State enters Saturday’s contest with a record of 12-3 and a 1-1 mark in Big 12 play. After opening conference play with an 87-41 loss at Texas on Dec. 31, K-State bounced back last time out with an 86-72 win against Oklahoma State on Jan. 4.

The Wildcats are led by Gabby Gregory, who is averaging 21.3 points per game this season. Gregory also paces KSU in rebounding with 84 total boards and an average of 6.0 per game. She is joined in double figures by Jaelyn Glenn (12.4) and Serena Sundell (11.6).

Of note, the Wildcats’ top-four scorers this season are shooting at least 40.4% from the field individually. Collectively, those four players are shooting 42.3% from the field this season.

West Virginia is coming off a 70-50 loss to No. 11/11 Iowa State on Jan. 4, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly paced the team in scoring against the Cyclones, with 16 points, and also added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson would join her in double figures, with 12 points. Watson also paced WVU on the glass, with seven rebounds.

Entering the weekend, West Virginia leads the Big 12 in turnover margin (9.00) and steals per game (11.4). Additionally, the Mountaineers are second in the league in turnovers forced per game (22.15) and rank No. 3 in scoring defense (55.5).