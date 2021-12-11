WVU Coaches Combo Show, Ep. 2

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) -- It is not every day a person gets to come back to their high school and showcase their accomplishments since graduation. One Shady Spring alumnus got the chance to do so in a pretty exciting fashion.

Matthew Sweeney graduated in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. At that time, he was not sure what he wanted to do. Sweeney said even up to his senior year he did not really have a plan, and where he is now, he never considered it before.