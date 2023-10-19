MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU (9-12, 2-6 Big 12) erased as two-set Cincinnati (9-9, 2-6 Big 12) lead Thursday night on the way to a 3-2 win at the WVU Coliseum.

Thursday’s victory marks WVU’s first back-to-back Big 12 wins since November of 2021.

WVU battled the Bearcats stride-for-stride for the first portion of the first set, matching each of their first 10 points for a 10-10 tie. Cincinnati, though, then went on an 8-0 run and built a comfortable lead before taking the first set 25-18.

Cincinnati took care of business in the second set, which the Bearcats won 25-16 after a 6-0 run. WVU never led during the set.

The Mountaineers finally found their groove in the third set with a 25-21 win. Freshman Maddy McGath and sophomore Tierney Jackson each had four kills in the set. Sophomore Bailey Miller and junior Hailey Green each had three of kills as well.

Green added another six kills in an intense fourth set that went down to the wire. The Mountaineers led most of the set, but by a slim margin, and Cincinnati followed closely. With the score 24-22 in WVU’s favor, Jackson delivered what appeared to be the set’s final point. Upon review, it was revealed Jackson made contact with the net for a violation and a tight 24-23 lead.

Still, Greene followed with her six kill of the set, and WVU took the fourth set 25-23. She finished with a team-high 21 kills on the night.

In a shortened fifth set, WVU never looked back after trailing 6-5, and secured the final set 15-12.

Jackson led WVU with seven blocks, while libero Camila Covas led the Mountaineers with 15 digs. Lauren DeLo’s 48 assists were also a team-high.

WVU and Cincinnati will meet again Friday night at 6 p.m. in Morgantown.