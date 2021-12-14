WVU commit Marchiol named MaxPreps Arizona High School Player of the Year

Head coach Neal Brown oversees his team’s calisthenics at the start of WVU football’s fall camp practice on Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo: Jamie Green)

WVU's top quarterback is once again named the best player in his home state

WVU’s quarterback commit for the 2022 class had a storybook season as a senior — and the epilogue keeps getting longer.

Nicco Marchiol was named the MaxPreps Arizona High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday, a day ahead of the start of the early signing period. He finished his career at Hamilton with an 11-1 season, but fell in the state semifinals.

What a huge honor and privilege. Thank you @MaxPreps 💯 https://t.co/yGXbri89aU — Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) December 14, 2021

Marchiol, a four-star prospect and a top-five recruit in Arizona, threw for 2,429 yards and 35 touchdowns in his final campaign. He also added 286 rushing yards and six scores on the ground.

This honor comes a week after Marchiol was given his first such nod, as he was named the Gatorade Arizona Football Player of the Year on Dec. 7.

Standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 216 pounds, the Chandler, Ariz. native gave his commitment to Neal Brown and the Mountaineers in June.